New rideshare service ‘HOPIN’ launched by Lowcountry native

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new rideshare service headquartered in Columbia is set to launch within the next month.

‘HOPIN’ is the brainchild of Kingstree native Ronnie McKnight, who hopes his platform will rival Uber and Lyft:

“Our goal is to connect people through the power of inclusion and to improve the rideshare experience throughout the nation. We’re confident riders will find HOPIN to be unlike any other rideshare experiences they’ve had and find comfort in our safety and health precautions, and elevated rider experience.”

According to the company, HOPIN has enhanced sanitation and safety measures for riders and drivers.

McKnight said that safety measures include “the option to notify up to three people of their location, driver and car details with the press of a button, and the ability to save your preferred drivers in the app.”

Riders can request rides on-demand or preschedule rides for the future. They can choose from standard cars, SUVS, and luxury vehicles.

The app is available for drivers as ‘HopIn go’ on iPhones and Androids. Click here for more information.