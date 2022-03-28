COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Advocacy groups and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday announced a new accreditation system designed to offer more support to victims of sexual assault.

The Sexual Assault Forensic Excellence (SAFE) Designation System will launch April 1. It puts in place specific standards that South Carolina hospitals, communities, and relevant agencies must meet to receive accreditation.

Requirements to be SAFE certified include, but are not limited to, appointing a contact person to oversee the sexual assault kit tracking system and requiring field personnel to complete a two-hour training on caring for victims of sexual assault.

The South Carolina Victims Assistance Network will provide free Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Adult/Adolescent Didactic training from April 2022 through December 2022.

One of the main focuses of the program is to streamline “investigating, prosecuting, and responding to crimes involving sexual assault.”

Click here to learn more about the program.