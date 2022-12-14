COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill filed by SC Senator Marlon Kimpson would provide yearly stipends and one-time graduation payouts to certain Division One college athletes who maintain good academic standing.

Senate Bill 306, currently being reviewed by the Committee on Education, proposes giving annual stipends to football and men’s and women’s basketball players at Division One (D1) colleges that generate at least $50,000 in yearly revenue.

The stipends would be awarded to athletes who maintained a minimum 2.0 GPA the previous year, beginning the student’s senior year of high school. The amount of money would be “determined by the total number of hours the student athlete spends associated with the intercollegiate sport multiplied by the hourly rate established by the participating institution for a work-study program.”

Another provision in the bill would allow eligible colleges to establish a Student Athlete Trust Fund using “a percentage of the intercollegiate sport gross revenue.”

$5,000 would be contributed to the trust fund yearly for each football player and men’s and women’s basketball player that maintains above a 2.0 GPA.

Upon graduation and completion of a financial literacy course, students would be paid the amount of money contributed to the fund on their behalf over the course of their college career. Payments would be capped at $25,000.