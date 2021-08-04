New SC law for drivers: ‘Move right’ on highways except when passing takes effect August 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a new South Carolina law that requires drivers to “move right” unless they are passing on the left, to start August 15.

For the first 90 days, South Carolina law enforcement will only issue warnings to violating motorists, but an offense is a civil violation that is punishable by up to a $25 fine – no court costs may be accessed in addition to the fine.

New road signs will be installed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, in addition to overhead message signs on South Carolina roads alerting drivers of the new law.

There are exceptions to the new law such as when traffic conditions and congestions make it unwise to drive in the right lane.

A full list of exceptions and more information is available here.