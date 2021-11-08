New SLED report shows significant increase in violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Violent crime is up in South Carolina according to a report released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The report, released Monday, was compiled from police departments and sheriff’s departments across the state and showed an “alarming” increase in violent crime statistics.

In 2020, the rate of violent crime overall increased 6% compared to 2019 and 9.5% since 2015. The rate of murders increased by 22.1%, while aggravated assaults increased by 10.1%. The rate of murders has increased by over 50% in the last five years.

Property crimes have been on the decline for nine years and that trend continued, dropping 5.9% in 2020 as compared to 2019. However, the rate of arson increased by 22.7% last year.

“I continue to say that even though I am pleased to see the continued decline in the rate of property crimes, I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state, specifically the number of murders and assaults,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “We must all work together to combat violent crime across this State and that means working with our elected officials, with our criminal justice system partners, and with the community.”

The full SLED report ‘Crime in South Carolina 2020’ is available at www.sled.sc.gov/crimestatistics.html.









