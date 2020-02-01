New South Carolina bill requires certain trucks to be equipped with splash guards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new bill that is in committee in the South Carolina House of Representatives would require certain trucks, trailers, semitrailers, and buses to be equipped with splash guards.

The reason would be to help prevent those vehicles from throwing potential debris onto the windshield of other vehicles.

The penalty would be a fine of no more than $100.

There would be some exceptions.

Among the sponsors for this bill are state representatives Pat Henegan of Bennettsville and the Reverend Carl Anderson Georgetown.