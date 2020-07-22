New states added to the quarantine list with travel restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have added ten more states to an advisory requiring travelers from those areas to quarantine.

Right now, a total of 31 states are not allowed to travel to the New England area, those states include: Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

People coming from those states and others, into New York, New Jersey or Connecticut are required to self quarantine for 14 days.

The travel restrictions were implemented last month in an effort to prevent a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.