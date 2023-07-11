CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina coast has become home to a unique population of monarch butterflies, according to a recently published study.

The study, completed by biologists with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), found that monarchs in the state follow a different behavioral pattern than what is typically seen in the species.

SCDNR officials say research has indicated that the insects live year-round in South Carolina, relying on swamps in the spring, summer, and fall and sea islands in the winter.

In addition, while the S.C. monarchs mostly use aquatic milkweed as a host plant for their eggs and caterpillars, they also use swallow-wort — a relative of milkweed that grows near salt marshes — which was previously unrecognized as a host plant for monarchs, researchers said.

This is atypical as monarch butterflies in the eastern United States usually rely almost entirely on milkweed and migrate south to Mexico each fall, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“This research adds another layer of nuance to the fascinating story of the monarch butterfly,” SCDNR associate marine scientist and first author Dr. Michael Kendrick said.

The research has been decades in the making as longtime SCDNR biologist John “Billy” McCord first began noticing the unusual behavioral pattern along the coast in 1996.

“I noticed butterflies at Folly Beach, South Carolina, in November and December when I thought they should be overwintering in Mexico,” McCord said. “Once I started tagging some of these butterflies, it became clear they were staying here throughout the winter.”

To study migration patterns, researchers and volunteers would capture a butterfly using a net and apply a small sticker with an identifying number to its outer wing. If the individual was later recaptured, the sticker indicated how long the butterfly had been “at large” and the distance it traveled.

This particular study began with the tagging of monarchs across inland swamp and sea island habitats in January 2018. Over several years, McCord tagged 18,375 monarchs and identified aquatic milkweed as a host plant in swamps from the Pee Dee watershed to the Savannah River border with Georgia.

The results showed seasonal patterns and established that many monarchs overwintered in South Carolina rather than migrating south. The butterflies were concentrated in maritime habitats in the winter but spread across coastal plain swamps during the rest of the year, officials said.

“The extensive use of inland swamps and maritime habitats by monarchs suggests that protections of these habitats may be critical to protecting monarchs in this region,” the authors wrote in the paper.

Researchers say this information can be used to develop conservation strategies for the monarch population which has declined by about 85% in two decades, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.