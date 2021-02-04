New three-month enrollment for Affordable Care Act to provide health insurance to jobless South Carolinians

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – In just a couple of weeks, people in South Carolina will be able to sign up for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace.

President Biden signed an executive order that opens enrollment to 36 states for three months, from Feb. 15 – May 15.

The 90-day opportunity comes as millions of Americans, including South Carolinians, have experienced job loss during the pandemic, likely impacting their health insurance.

“This is not the time to not have health insurance,” Rozalynn Goodwin, Vice President of Engagement at the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA), said. “Particularly as we are trying to cope with this pandemic, health insurance is so much more than a card. It gives you that peace or assurance that if I’m not feeling well, I can pick up the phone and not have to be worried about a large bill afterward.”

The ACA Marketplace is for those who don’t have health insurance through their job, Medicare, or Medicaid programs.

Goodwin says they’re seeing a higher rate of people uninsured and calling for help.

“We did see nationally there was an increase of people seeking care because the job market is volatile with the need right now,” Goodwin said. “New people have lost jobs, and if they have not lost jobs, they’ve had to reduce hours, and 70 to 80 percent of Americans receive their health insurance through their jobs.”

State hospital leaders say when change occurs in the job market, there is usually a change in health insurance status.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 15 million uninsured Americans on average could qualify for the health plan.

The health policy research organization says nearly nine million of those 15 million would be eligible for financial assistance.

“Nine out of 10 South Carolinians were able to get a subsidy to help them pay for that health insurance last year. The subsidies were almost 600 a month on average,” Goodwin said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services oversees Affordable Care Act Enrollment, and reported the agency plans to spend an estimated $50 million to increase public awareness about the program over the next 90 days.

State hospital leaders said single individuals need an income under $13,000 to qualify. That number is about four times that for a family of four.

If you don’t know if you qualify, medical experts suggest making a call to this toll-free number 888-998-4646.

For more information and online resources, click here.