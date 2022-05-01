MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach will be temporarily closed while crews make repairs following a fire, the attraction announced Friday morning.

The fire, shown in this video provided to News13 by Janet Jenkins, damaged the loading deck and a nearby gondola, according to a social media post from the SkyWheel. Crew members were not on the site at the time.

Video courtesy of Janet Jenkins

Jenkins said she and her family were visiting Myrtle Beach from Grayson, Kentucky, to celebrate her birthday when the fire happened late Thursday night.

“The night the fire happened, the kids and I were videoing [someone] that had jumped the fence of our condo and gotten stuck. We were asked to come and show the footage to security out front when we saw the smoke and ran to video,” she said. “We were just in shock as it had only been shut down for 20 minutes.”

The SkyWheel will be closed until the area is repaired and inspected, according to the post. The nearby LandShark Bar and Grill and LandShark SurfShack remain open.

Capt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, confirmed previously that the fire happened about 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

“SkyWheel would like to thank the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department for their rapid response,” a statement from the attraction reads. “SkyWheel is actively assisting MBFD in their investigation into the cause of the fire.”

No additional information was immediately available.