New website connects students with training, employers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the Associated Industries of SC Foundation (AISCF) launched BeProBeProudSC.org, “an interactive website that connects job seekers, employers in skilled-trade industries, educators, guidance counselors, and high school students.

President of the SC Chamber of Commerce, Ted Pitts, described it as “a roadmap for job seekers where they can find information about professions, local training programs, and high-paying job opportunities throughout our state.”

The site highlights 15 in-demand skilled-trade careers and provides detailed information on each, including salary information, training programs, and the employment outlook for the role in SC.

By showcasing in demand trade jobs, the website “demonstrates how learning a skilled-trade early on allows students to become a proud, successful professional in a multitude of industries,” according to Project Manager Jill McCain.