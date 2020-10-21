New website provides easy access for finding free and reduced-cost assistance resources in your community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – There is a new resource available to assist South Carolina families with their challenges, both big and small.

A recently launched website, scparents.org, has a list of free and reduced-cost assistance resources in your community.

Once you are on the website, enter your zip code into the search function and you’ll see options for services like medical care, food, job training, and more.

The website was launched by the Children’s Trust of South Carolina to make it easier for parents to navigate support systems, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is more important than ever for us to make sure that we are connecting families to resources in their communities,” said Bett Williams with Children’s Trust of South Carolina.

Williams says the more people who use the site, the better it will be.

She also encourages non-profits to register and utilize the site, as well as parents.