NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Newberry College is holding a forum on the aftermath of the 2015 racist massacre at a Charleston church from the perspective of the church and the officers who responded and investigated the shooting.

Five Charleston police officers will be at the college for the event at 7 p.m. Thursday. The officers will talk about what they experienced in the hours and days after a gunman killed nine Black people worshiping at Emanuel AME church in Charleston in June 2015.

A pastor of a local AME church will talk about what the shootings did to the denomination as a whole.