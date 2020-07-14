NFL Panthers owner establishes South Carolina scholarships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole will donate $567,000 over the next three years to set up scholarships at South Carolina’s Department of Sports and Entertainment Management.

The school said four incoming freshmen will receive four-year grants of $10,000 a year. Along with academic qualifications, the Tepper Scholars program will emphasize diversity and first-generation students.

The innaugural group will also receive funds to offset financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with NFL team, Tepper owns Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer expansion franchise.