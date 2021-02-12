Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, appears to be distancing herself from Trump

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019 file photo, Former Ambassador to the U.N Nikki Haley speaks at the 2019 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says in an interview that a man who gunned down nine worshipers at an African American church in 2015 ‘hijacked’ the ideals many connected to the Confederate battle flag. Haley said that the flag had meant service, sacrifice and heritage to some. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley could be gearing up for a presidential run – but what will that look in the in the post-Trump era?

Haley, who also served in the Trump Administration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been an ally to the former president, sticking by him through impeachment hearings, elections, and numerous national security decisions.

But a recent article from Politico shows Haley appears to be breaking ranks from Trump.

Haley said she believes Donald Trump will not run for federal office in the future.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said regarding the January 6 insurrection. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

She went on to say she felt Trump would find himself “further and further isolated.”

Haley told Politico that she had not spoken with the former president since the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. “When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” she said. She was particularly enraged over Trump’s treatment of his then Vice President, Mike Pence.

“Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man. … I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

