Nikki Haley: “Clash of civilizations is a danger to America and free world”

SIMI VALLEY, C.A. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday spoke at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library about what she sees as the biggest threats to the country, identifying both the common threats of foreign adversaries and radical ideologies, as well as internal divisions which she sees as more dangerous.

Haley spoke briefly about the familiar threats of adversaries like the Taliban, Iran, Russia, and Communist China, saying that when America fails to show strength, such adversaries gain power.

“We’re in a clash of civilizations. And the bad guys think the good guys lack the will to win. That perception is very dangerous for America and for the free world.”

She fears that divisions at home — which she blames on “American hatred” fueled by liberals — weaken American’s standing on the international stage.

With that in mind, Haley said that “the most important mission of our time is to stop our national self-loathing and to regain our courage and renew our convictions.”

She explained that many Americans are “unable to resist the forces of evil,” saying they are “plagued by self-doubt or even by hatred of America.” Haley said it’s a “pandemic much more damaging than any virus.”

Things like ‘wokeness’ and Critical Race Theory are dangerous, said Haley, but “the greater danger,” in Haley’s view, “is that anger toward America is now the bedrock belief of the American left.”

She is calling on Republicans to lead “a new awakening of patriotism,” as “only a confident and a proud America can win the Clash of Civilizations.”