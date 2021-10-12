Nikki Haley, former SC governor and UN ambassador, named to Clemson Board of Trustees

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD)- Former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has been selected for the Clemson Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Haley graduated from Clemson in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. In 2004, she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives serving Lexington County.

Haley was elected as South Carolina’s first female and minority governor in 2010 and served in that role for two terms. During her tenure, Haley brought new jobs to every county and championed statewide education reform. Haley also led the effort to remove the Confederate flag from the statehouse in 2015, following the deadly shooting at Emanuel AME Church.

In 2016, former President Donald Trump appointed Haley as the permanent United States Ambassador to the United Nations, a position she held until early 2019. During that time, Ambassador Haley was a member of the President’s Cabinet and National Security Council. At the United Nations, Haley was a vocal advocate for increased transparency and accountability and earned a reputation as an outspoken member of the Security Council, especially against the development of nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea.

Since leaving the United Nations, Haley founded and leads Stand for America, an advocacy group that promotes public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture, and national security, according to its website.

“Ambassador Haley’s love of country, leadership skills, commitment to education, and passion for Clemson University will serve the Board well,” said Kim Wilkerson, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “She will be a tireless advocate for the University and all of its constituents.”

Haley was selected by and succeeds David Wilkins of Greenville, who retired after nearly 15 years on Clemson’s Board of Trustees.