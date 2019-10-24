Nikki Haley speaks to SC seniors at Chapin High School

CHAPIN, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was back in the Palmetto State on Thursday to speak with a group of high school seniors.

Haley was at Chapin High School telling students about her time in both state and federal office and gave advice to the seniors set to graduate in May.

She also took some questions from students.

“It was very crazy for me and kind of mind-blowing because, you know, Chapin is such a small town, and to have someone so influential not only in our state but on a national level, be able to introduce her and even get to ask her questions, it’s just amazing,” said Mary Grace Galloway, a senior or Chapin High School.

After speaking, Haley promised to take a picture with every senior in attendance.