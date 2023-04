GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Former South Carolina Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is headed to Greer.

Haley will be at the Cannon Centre, 204 Cannon St., in Greer at 7 p.m. Thursday May 4, according to an event listing on Eventbrite.com.

The rally will be Haley’s first in the Upstate since she announced her run for president in 2024.

Tickets to the rally are free on Eventbrite.

According to the listing, the rally should last around an hour and a half.