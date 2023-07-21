COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- More than a dozen people, including multiple South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) inmates, are facing federal charges for their alleged roles in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.

A federal grand jury returned a 51-count indictment against nine current or former SCDC inmates and six others for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The indictment alleges that between March 2020 and December 2020, the inmates orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 unemployment benefits through the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) and seven other states.

According to prosecutors, the defendants conspired with other inmates, friends, and relatives to submit unemployment claims to SCDEW using the personal information of both SCDC inmates and individuals outside of the prison system.

Some inmates provided their personal information willingly in exchange for a portion of the proceeds, while others were unaware benefits were being applied for using their names, prosecutors said.

In some cases, prosecutors said the incarcerated defendants got personal information through an extortion scheme known as “Johning,” which involved using contraband cellphones within SCDC to pose as younger males or females and lure individuals into sending compromising photos. After receiving the photos, inmates would pose as law enforcement and extort victims into sending them money and photos of social security cards and driver’s licenses.

The indictment alleges the non-incarcerated defendants received approximately $4,996,673 in government checks and prepaid debit cards, then used ATM withdrawals, wire transfers, and mobile banking apps to send the money to the SCDC inmates.

The specific charges are as follows, provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office

Reginald Raynard White, Jr., an SCDC inmate, faces twenty counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Christopher Ford, an SCDC inmate, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Marvin Lee Trotter, an SCDC inmate, faces two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Dawn Hall, of Kansas City, MO, faces ten counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Benika Kershaw, Chester, SC, faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Albert J. Cave, Jr., an SCDC inmate, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Jason Andrew Cash, an SCDC inmate, faces eight counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Stepheno Lemain Alston, an SCDC inmate, faces seven counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

James Griffin, an SCDC inmate, faces five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

John Travis Mace, an SCDC inmate, faces four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Ronald Gene Harvey, an SCDC inmate, faces four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Bridgette Cash, of Landrum, SC, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Latasha Alston, of St. Helena Island, SC, faces eight counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Lori Robinson, of Monroe Township, NJ, faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Jessica Howell, of Southport, NC, faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Each count of wire fraud and each count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.