No. 1 Clemson picked to win sixth straight ACC championship

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to pass against LSU during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The top-ranked Tigers are 29-1 over the past two seasons and have won five straight ACC championships. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Clemson is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship for a sixth straight season.

The league released voting results Friday from media members for predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference picks.

Those picks included quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the preseason pick for player of the year.

No. 10 Notre Dame was picked to finish second as it gives up its football independence amid the coronavirus pandemic to play for the ACC title. No. 18 North Carolina was third, followed by Louisville, Virginia Tech to round out the top five in the 15-team league.