No. 1 South Carolina calls off UConn game for SEC contest

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacts to the official’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina won’t get the chance to beat ninth-ranked UConn for a second time this season.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Sunday night it was more important for her team to make up a postponed Southeastern Conference game with Mississippi on Thursday night instead of facing the Huskies.

South Carolina beat then-second-ranked UConn 73-57 earlier this season to the Battle 4 Atlantis event in November.

The Gamecocks were to host Ole Miss on Jan. 2 until COVID-19 issues in the Rebels program postponed that event.

Staley reached out to UConn coach Geno Auriemma about making the change.