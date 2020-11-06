No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks for 7-0 start against Jaguars

Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable gets past a Georgia State defender during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Atlanta. Coastal Carolina won 51-0. (AP Photo/John Amis)

No. 15 Coastal Carolina hopes to continue an historic season against South Alabama on Saturday.

The Chanticleers have already posted their most wins ever in Sun Belt Conference play and the highest ranking of any league team.

A 7-0 start would also be Coastal Carolina’s best opening since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision following the 2016 season.

Freshman quarterback Grayson McCall returned from a one-game injury absence last week to power the Chants past Georgia State 51-0. South Alabama lost last week, 24-17, to Georgia Southern.