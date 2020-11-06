No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks for 7-0 start against Jaguars

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable gets past a Georgia State defender during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Atlanta. Coastal Carolina won 51-0. (AP Photo/John Amis)

No. 15 Coastal Carolina hopes to continue an historic season against South Alabama on Saturday.

The Chanticleers have already posted their most wins ever in Sun Belt Conference play and the highest ranking of any league team.

A 7-0 start would also be Coastal Carolina’s best opening since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision following the 2016 season.

Freshman quarterback Grayson McCall returned from a one-game injury absence last week to power the Chants past Georgia State 51-0. South Alabama lost last week, 24-17, to Georgia Southern.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES