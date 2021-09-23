No bond for man who allegedly ran over another man and left him for dead in Greenville Co.

Dustin Lyn Hammond has been arrested in a Greenville Co. homicide investigation. (GCSO)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is being charged with murder in Greenville County after deputies say he ran over another man in a parking lot last week and left him for dead.

28-year-old Dustin Hammond was denied bond Wednesday for a murder charge.

“That was my only brother. How could you? How could you take him? How could you do that,” the victim’s sister said in court.

Deputies say Hammond hit 30-year-old Jefferey “CJ” Grant with a car and ran over him multiple times last week in a parking lot off of Wade Hampton Boulevard.

“The incident was the result of something that is still up for determination our investigators are still looking into motive and why it occurred,” Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are now trying to determine exactly what happened leading up to Grant’s death.

“We do have information that they were with each other for an extended period of time leading up to the incident,” Flood said.

Hammond giving short answers in court, even when asked by the judge to verify his name and birthday.

“Refuse,” he said.

Seemingly unmoved by the tearful and emotional victim impact statement given by Grant’s sister.

“It will be in the court,” he said.

Grant’s family hoping they will see justice for CJ.

Hammond is also being charged with grand larceny for the alleged theft of the car. Bond for that was set at $5000.