No charges after sexual misconduct investigation at Furman Univ.

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The solicitor’s office said there will be no charges filed in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation involving students at Furman University.

According to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the months-long investigation concluded that the sexual activity was consensual.

SLED was called to assist in the investigation in October 2019 at the request of the Furman Police Department.

The solicitor’s office said SLED interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained cellphone video of the incident.

“After meeting with SLED to review their investigative findings and interviewing potential witnesses, my office has determined the evidence in this case does not support a criminal charge of either sexual assault or voyeurism that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the solicitor’s office.

Furman University released this statement following the announcement by the solicitor’s office: