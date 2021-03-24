No extra SC worker pay in budget now; but leaders promise it

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to the state’s $9.8 billion budget.
The spending plan approved Tuesday provides small raises for most teachers and some law enforcement officers, but not for other state employees.
But Republican leaders promised either a bonus or a raise for most lower-paid state employees if somewhat rosier predictions about the state’s economy recovering from the COVID-19 downturn come true after taxes are collected this spring.
They also say they plan another round of budget talks in May or June if that extra money rolls in.
After a routine vote Wednesday, the spending plan will go to the Senate.