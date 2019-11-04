No working bathrooms at SC State Guard HQ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – There are currently no working bathrooms at the South Carolina State Guard Headquarters in the state capitol.

The State Guard us now asking lawmakers for more than a million dollars to fix up the State Guard’s Olympia Armory to help combat that issue.

A septic tank flooding during the thousand-year flood in 2015 which led to a major termite issue.

Now, guard members have to use portable toilets outside of the building.

“These porta johns are temporary. This is not something that you need to have in a facility when you have the number of soldiers and full-time staff we have here,” said SC State Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Leon Lott “These are all volunteer soldiers. They’re willing to give their time and love for this state. We’re just asking for a little bit of love back, and let’s get us some bathrooms.”

Lawmakers already toured the building without working bathrooms.

Hundreds of soldiers use them every time they are mobilized which has happened every year since the bathrooms stopped working.