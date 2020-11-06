Non-profit training service dogs teams up with Clemson University students

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina non-profit organization that trains service dogs for veterans is teaming up with Clemson students.

Three pre-veterinary students will each be in charge of raising a puppy. That will include taking them wherever they go and to socialize with other dogs before they are old enough to start their training.

“Teaching the tasks is not that hard compared to if they cannot be out in social circumstances, then they won’t be able to focus on their veteran, so what these girls are doing is unbelievable,” said Jo Anne Creed, Founder and Director of Battle Buddies.

“Battle Buddies” says at least eight Clemson University students have already volunteered to help socialize puppies.