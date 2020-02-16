Nonprofit hosts fundraiser to help people with disabilities learn how to surf

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Thousands stopped by Murrells Inlet on Sunday to take part in the 7th Annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest benefitting the Adaptive Surf Project.

The Adaptive Surf Project is a non-profit that helps people with disabilities learn how to surf. Surfer, Luke Sharp is the director of the group.

“When a person who happens to have a disability ends up in the water, suddenly there’s no disability; suddenly you’re free,” Sharp said.

The Adaptive Surf Project was founded in 2014. The non-profit builds adaptive boards so everyone can surf.

“When you think of a surfer, you think of this guy who’s standing up and surfing, but not everybody can stand up, so we build boards so people who lay down can surf, sit down can surf, ride tandem; some of us who are surfers will be on the back of the board with someone who happens to have a disability on the front of the board who needs a little help, and we’ll ride waves and it’s an adventure,” Sharp said.

The Adaptive Surf Project has helped people like Bryan find a new passion. He has surfed with the group for three years. Bryan can’t see, but Sharp says he can feel the waves.

“I just enjoy the experience, it’s something I never thought I would do. I come from a horse background, and I really never thought about surfing until I got introduced to it, but in general it’s fun,” Bryan said.

To learn more about the Adaptive Surf Project, how to participate, or how to help, click here.