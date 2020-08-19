North Carolina county opposes South Carolina tribe’s casino

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county has passed a resolution opposing a casino being built by a South Carolina Native American tribe.

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Monday against the $273 million casino project underway by the South Carolina Catawba tribe outside of Charlotte.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports commissioners are worried the plans would hurt investment and jobs provided by the Eastern Band of Cherokee’s casinos in Western North Carolina.

The Catawbas broke ground on the project last month, despite a lawsuit from the Cherokees seeking to stop them. The Catawba Nation has said it has a historical claim to the land.