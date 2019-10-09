North Myrtle Beach expands surf zones from 5 to 8

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfers have three new areas in North Myrtle Beach for riding the waves.

City council voted on Monday night to expand the surf zones from five to eight. The areas were identified as sufficiently low in beach usage, which would allow for the surfing expansion.

The new areas:

– Begin at Hog Inlet and end at 5th Avenue North, with the exception of 300 feet on the north side and south side of the Cherry Grove Pier.

– Begin at 6th Avenue South and end at 27th Avenue South.

— Begin at the Town of Atlantic Beach southern limit and end at 46th Avenue South.

Surfing in all areas is allowed only between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 15 to Sept. 15. The city has the ability to temporarily prohibit surfboarding and/or skimboarding on surfing areas for public safety purposes.