North Myrtle Beach leaders discuss plans for 1,362-acre development on former golf course

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than 1,300 acres in the city are waiting to be developed and a good portion of that land is on the site of a golf course that closed four years ago.

If you get off the Water Tower Road exit of South Carolina Highway 31, you’ll see several roads under construction, but seemingly going nowhere. They’re actually the framework for what could be the next resort community in North Myrtle.

It’s called the Parkway Group Planned Development District. It’s in the southeast corner of where state highways 31 and 22 meet, along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The roughly 1,362 acres of land is mostly woods or the former Waterway Hills Golf Course, which closed in 2015. It’s also in between Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach and Barefoot Resort & Golf.

North Myrtle’s planning commission met Tuesday and is recommending to city council that people building homes on this land should pay the same park enhancement and beach access fees similar property owners do.

“The residents there should pay a parking fee like we have for everyone else on a planned unit development,” said planning commission chair Harvey Eisner.

Developers are looking to build several different types of homes, along with businesses and parks there, but the district is still very early in the planning stage.

“We have not received any plans regarding specifics, as far as how many dwellings would be in that particular area,” Eisner said.

The city’s comprehensive plan, which was established last year, lists a sixth fire station in the Parkway Group Planned Development District as a priority investment project.