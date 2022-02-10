North Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 48 years for killing man who owed him $200

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a 32-year-old man who owed him $200.

Sebastian Kaisk, 21, was convicted of murder, along with the possession of the weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Kaisk was accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Tyler H. Schaeffer, who owed him a debt, according to an announcement from Fifteenth Judicial Court Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Kaisk found Schaeffer outside the Bi-Lo grocery story, walked with him to Schaeffer’s home and sat Schaeffer on the ground, where Kaisk then filmed Schaeffer begging to call his children.

“Kaisk denied him that opportunity and instead told him to ‘say whatever you want for heaven…or hell, whatever way you go to,'” according to the announcement.

Schaeffer died minutes later after being shot in the right side of his upper body and in the back of his head.

“This was a malicious killing by the defendant,” Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor, said in the announcement. “He sought out Mr. Schaeffer who was unarmed and killed him over $200. There is no doubt to the defendant’s guilt in this matter.”