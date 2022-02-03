North Myrtle Beach murder suspect arrested near Georgia border

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach murder suspect was arrested Tuesday near the Georgia border, according to officials.

Kameron Scott Horton, 21, of the Charleston area, was arrested after a traffic stop by the Hardeeville Police Department. Police received a tip that Horton was traveling to Hardeeville from Myrtle Beach, according to the department. Police did not provide specifics about the homicide case.

Horton was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was being held in the Jasper County Detention Center before extradition to face the murder charge out of North Myrtle Beach. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

News13 has reached out to police for more information.