NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rescue teams resumed the search for a missing 23-year-old boater on Saturday, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad.

The 23-year-old man was last seen Thursday wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a jon boat, NMBRS said.

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad/Facebook

This is the third time the Water Rescue Team deployed in support of finding the missing man, according to NMBRS. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office helped to conduct sonar scans within the area.

“Your local and state resources are not giving up the search,” NMBRS said in an announcement. “Please continue your prayers for the family.”