North Myrtle Beach to discuss extending State of Emergency

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach City Council will be meeting today to discuss extending the State of Emergency order.

If approved, this will be an extension of an already extended State of Emergency. The ordinance was originally set to expire on July 12, but was extended for 60 days and set to expire on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. unless overturned before the expiration date by city council.

North Myrtle Beach City Council will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Council Chambers.

The Declaration authorizes the City Manager to take the following necessary measures:

Mobilize life safety mechanisms and responses.

Work with State and other health organizations and agencies, schools and other governmental and private partners.

Assist in taking all reasonable actions and precautions to ensure the fullest possible protection and preservation of life and property and the continuation, restoration and recovery of essential public services to include providing for isolation and quarantine.

Limit travel.

Modify personnel requirements, practices and procedures.

Provide for remote access to the workplace by employees.

Cancel or postpone events, activities, appearances or functions involving group gatherings.

Suspend the requirement of payment of transactional fees.

Transfer budgeted federal or state grant monies as necessary pursuant to federal/state guidelines.

Temporarily suspend attendance requirements for boards, commissions, committees, and the like.

Temporarily close certain City facilities or portions of facilities.

LATEST HEADLINES: