Nursing homes and the number of COVID-19 cases

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new report from the American Healthcare Association revealed the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes is increasing across the county – and that includes cases in local facilities.

There were 5,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes per week June 21st. By July 19th, that number was 8,628 per week, close to the 9,000 back in May.

COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes are down, but there is a slight uptick. July 19th had 1,458 reported cases, up from 1,324 on June 28th. But that is still a major improvement from 3,091 on May 31st.

Also, the percentage of nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 is at 20%. It made up 34% on May 31st.

In the Lowcountry, COVID has been tough on nursing homes. At White Oak Manor, 39 positive cases were reported in the past month; 6 residents and 1 staff member died.

At the Coastal Center, 43 cases were reported in the past month and 1 person died.

The Life Care Center of Charleston reported 38 cases in the past month and 6 deaths.

Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater said she talked with the Heartland Nursing Home folks in Hanahan after they dealt with their dozens and dozens of cases a few months ago.

She says the number of people being tested can increase the overall numbers.

“Once you get more of those details, that they actually tested everyone, you realize that it wasn’t necessarily because it was the full truth, it just was a partial picture because other nursing homes were not doing everything they were,” she said.

Bringing these numbers down can happen with more concentration on preventing the spread of the virus even outside of nursing homes.

“The one thing that I found super interesting was 20% of the residents there as well as 20% of the staff members were asymptomatic. So, they did have this virus but they weren’t necessarily suffering from it- they didn’t have one symptom that would let anyone know; so that was also very encouraging news amongst the difficult news that we had as well.”

You can view the American Healthcare Association reports by clicking here.