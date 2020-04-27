NWS confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Greenville Co. on Saturday night.

They say that an EF-2 tornado touched down just east of the Montebello subdivision in Central Greenville County at about 9 p.m. and ended in Taylors.

Initial damage consisted mainly of large tree limbs broken, but the tornado intensified and uprooted trees, snapping trunks as it ran along Pleasantburg Dr, NWS says.

It reached its peak intensity of 115 mph and width of close to 400 yards for the first time after crossing Rutherford Rd., where it lifted the roof off the motel in the Forest Hills area, their statement said.

It then moved parallel to Bushy Creek and and crossed Wade Hampton Blvd. The tornado then continued moving eastward, and kept going towards Botany Blvd. where it damaged a church building.

It then crossed East North St. where it weakened before reaching Hudson Rd.

No injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the tornado.