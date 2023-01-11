OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a woman after they started a drug operation round-up in September of 2022.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office started the operation on September 1, 2022. Deputies and investigators issued 20 warrants for suspects in the area.

Deputies said the arrest warrants were obtained based on controlled purchases of narcotics by undercover operatives working at the direction of the Sheriff’s Office.

As of Tuesday, 19 people have been taken into custody. Deputies charged the final suspect, Lori Denise Williams, of Walhalla, who was also arrested on drug charges.

Williams was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine. Williams was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Williams remains there on a $25,000 bond.