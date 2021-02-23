OCSO: 13 and 17-year-old boys arrested for armed robbery, third suspect sought

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of two individuals for a Monday evening armed robbery.

Daquan Simmons (17) and a 13-year-old suspect were arrested shortly after the incident. Deputies are searching for a third suspect.

The victim told deputies he was at Roosevelt Gardens meeting with people about buying a phone when the three suspects “took the cell phone at gunpoint and forced [the victim] into his truck.”

According to the report, “at some point near Edisto Memorial Gardens, a struggle inside the truck forced the driver to drive” into a ditch.

OCSO arrived and was able to apprehend the two suspects.

