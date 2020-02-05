OCSO: Columbia man arrested for Orangeburg car break-ins

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man has been arrested in connection with a string of 2019 car break ins in Orangeburg.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Jakorey Barber (20) was charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, one count of tampering with a vehicle, three counts of petite larceny, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of financial identity fraud.

During the break-ins, Barber stole a handgun, a leaf blower, and cash from various vehicles.

In addition to his other break-ins, Barber broke into an OCSO patrol car. Deputies discovered cash missing from the patrol car after the break in.

The Midlands Gang Task Force, Cayce Police Department, and Columbia Police Departments took Barber into custody following a vehicle chase.

On Wednesday, a judge set bond for Barber at $43,261.