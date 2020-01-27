OCSO: Man arrested for armed robbery following release from hospital

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested a second suspect for an October 2019 armed robbery.

According to OCSO, on October 16, two men entered a barber shop on Belleville Road and demanded “whatever items of value the employees had.”

One of the employees was armed and shot at the intruders. One of the suspects was hit several times, according to OCSO.

Tyrone Brown (28) of Hollywood was identified as the suspect who was shot. He has spent the last few months in the hospital recovering from his injuries, and is now wheelchair bound.

Brown, who was just released from the hospital last week, was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping following his release.

OCSO reports that a judge set Brown’s bond at $40,000 personal recognizance on Friday.

The other suspect, Treshawn Green (25) of Hollywood was arrested the day of the robbery.

Green also faces charges of two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping.

According to OCSO, Green is being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center awaiting “adjudication of his charges” after being denied bond.