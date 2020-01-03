OCSO: Man arrested for burglary, distribution of meth

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested David Felder (24) for second degree burglary and distribution of methamphetamine.

OCSO said that they reported to a residence on Arden’s Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The family was not home at the time but received an intruder alert from their home security system.

OCSO arrived to catch Felder walking out of the house with items in his hands, and “watched as [he] placed those items outside with other items that had already been removed from the home.

At first, Felder tried to evade officers and give a false narrative, but eventually he admitted to taking the items.

OCSO searched a bag that Felder had with him and found a substance that field tested positive for meth, which Felder admitted that he sells.

Bond for Felder was set at $115,000 cash or surety, despite pleas by the homeowner and OCSO to “set a high cash bond if bond couldn’t be outright denied.”

The homeowner said that she “works hard for her stuff and so should he have to work hard for his stuff.”