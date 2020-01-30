OCSO: Man arrested for firing into residence

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Kenneth Moorer (29) of Santee has been arrested for shooting into a residence on Laquinta Drive.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Moorer has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

The homeowner told OCSO that she heard a knock at the door and then the window around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. The victim said that she recognized Moorer. The report goes on to say that a man inside the residence saw Moorer outside taking photos of his car, and then heard shots.

Deputies said that the house was hit at least nine times.

According to the report, small children live at the residence and were home at the time.

Moorer’s bond was denied.