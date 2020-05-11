OCSO: Man arrested for shooting at family in a vehicle

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested Dameion Bowman (21) on three charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to OCSO, the victim and his two teenage siblings were getting in their vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on April 30, when Bowman approached and asked “do you know anybody named Dae Dae?” The victim said that he did not, and Bowman began shooting at the vehicle, which was “struck on the front passenger side door and rear passenger side bumper.”

The victim sped off down Cannon Bridge Road, and Bowman followed him until they got to the parking lot of Dodge’s on Old Edisto Drive, at which point Bowman went in a different direction.

No one was injured.

Bowman appeared in court on Monday, and his bond was set at $100,000.