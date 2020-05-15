OCSO: Over $70,000 worth of drugs seized from man dealing out of motel room

OCSO

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced the arrest of Jeremy Bradley (29) of Orangeburg on multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to OCSO, deputies were canvassing a Super 8 Motel in Santee, where they observed multiple exchanges take place from one specific room. Traffic stops were being conducted on cars visiting the room, when “a man and woman were spotted fleeing the room and entering a silver SUV.”

OCSO stopped the vehicle and the driver advised deputies that he had “some weed” in a backpack in the truck. Deputies searched the backpack and found multiple jars of marijuana, totaling eight ounces, “a silver bag and another jar” containing 10 ounces, or 2800 dosage units of ecstasy, a digital scale, roughly $1,624 cash, and a loaded glock 23-40. OCSO ran the serial number of the gun and confirmed that it was reported stolen out of Orangeburg County. Additionally, Bradley is a felon and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Bradley is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking ecstasy, possession of a stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The woman who was with Bradley was not charged.