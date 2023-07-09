ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after deputies in Orangeburg County were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with OCSO, deputies were dispatched to a Norway Road residence around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The details regarding the shooting are limited at the time.

“We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident,” the sheriff said. “There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them.”

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating per protocol.