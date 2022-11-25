ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing five-year-old girl after her mother was found dead.

According to OCSO, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother — who had not been heard from since November 1 — dead in the home.

The child, Aspen Jeter, was not in the home.

Anyone with information on Aspen is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.