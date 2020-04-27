OCSO: Second arrest made in February shooting, assault

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Monday that a second suspect has been arrested for a February 28 incident in which a man was shot and a woman was sexually assaulted.

Initially, Quinton Byrd (33) was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a crime, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was denied.

Keon Garner (27) has also been arrested, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime. He is facing a $5,000 bond for the weapons charge. Bond was denied on all other charges.

According to the incident report, the female victim was awoken in the middle of the night by the sound of someone arguing with her boyfriend, the male victim. The suspect forced the couple into a car occupied by another suspect, and drove to “a remote location near Branchville where the man was ordered out of the vehicle” and eventually shot.

The suspects then drove the female victim to a motel near Orangeburg where she reports being sexually assaulted.