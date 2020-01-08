OCSO seeking person of interest in vehicle break in







ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is seeking a person of interest in connection to a December 23 vehicle break in on Magnolia Street.

Security cameras captured these images of “an individual who may have information on the break in.”

The victim said that his vehicle sustained $1,000 worth of damage, and around $900 worth of clothes and electronics were stolen.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-88-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.